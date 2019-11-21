J-E-T-S share new Theophilus London-featuring single, ‘Come Alive’

Off the duo’s forthcoming ZAPS EP.

J-E-T-S, the collaborative project of Jimmy Edgar and Travis Stewart (aka Machinedrum), has shared a new single.

‘Come Alive’, which features rapper Theophilus London, booms with skittering, modified woodblock percussion and gutting bass. Just when you think the track is over, it swerves into a dreamy outro.

<a href="http://j-e-t-s.bandcamp.com/album/zaps">ZAPS by J-E-T-S</a>

‘Come Alive’ is the latest single from J-E-T-S’ forthcoming ZAPS EP, which arrives on December 6 via Innovative Leisure. The six-song project also features guest appearances from Roses Gabor, Zack Slime Fr, City Fidelia, Muzi and Tearz.

Earlier this year, the duo released their debut album, ZOOSPA. Preorder ZAPS here and find the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘REPLICATE’ [Feat. City Fidelia]

02. ‘SLIMEBALL’ [Feat. Zack Slime Fr]

03. ‘COME ALIVE’ [Feat. Theophilus London]

04. ‘VULA’ [Feat. Muzi]

05. ‘NO GUARANTEE’ [Feat. Tearz]

06. ‘ATTUNE’ [Feat. Roses Gabor]

