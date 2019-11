Featuring MAKJ, Ms Banks, 6LACK and G-Eazy.

Tinashe is back with a new album, Songs For You.

Featuring MAKJ, Ms Banks, 6LACK and G-Eazy, the 15-track offering is the artist’s third album, following 2014’s Aquarius and last year’s Joyride, and was preceded by the release of a new single, ‘Die A Little Bit’.

Songs For You is available to stream and download now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

View this post on Instagram Songs For You 11/21 🖤 (PRE-SAVE link in bio) A post shared by @ tinashenow on Nov 13, 2019 at 9:02pm PST

