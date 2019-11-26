Dirty K returns to Genome 6.66Mbp with Panorama

Listen to lead single ‘Ego Fusion’ below.

Nanjing-based producer Dirty K has announced their second album for Shanghai club collective Genome 6.66Mbp.

Panorama features guest appearances from Parisian artist Chams, whose own album Vain coeur arrived via Genome this past July, as well as LJC.

It’s Dirty K’s sophomore release for the label following 2017’s Exsciccation, which included remixes from Hyph11e and Yikii.

Panorama arrives on November 28 and is available for pre-order now. See the artwork by Genome’s head Tavi Lee and tracklist below.



Tracklist:

01. ‘Panorama’

02. ‘Impression’ [feat. LJC]

03. ‘Splash’

04. ‘Ego Fusion’ [feat. Chams]

05. ‘East Sea’

06. ‘前篇 (LJC VIP for Impression)’

