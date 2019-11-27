Avalon Emerson shares remix of Four Tet’s ‘Teenage Birdsong’

Plus, Four Tet gives an update on that ‘So Sick’ remix he’s been rinsing.

Avalon Emerson has shared her remix of Four Tet‘s ‘Teenage Birdsong’.

In Emerson’s hands, the reserved original track becomes livelier, more colourful and a tad weirder with beaming synths, emphatically sharp percussion and whirring accents — like flora springing into bloom after a snowy winter. Listen to it below.

This year has been a full one for Four Tet in terms of releases. In addition to ‘Teenage Birdsong’, he released another single, the Nelly Furtado-sampling ‘Only Human’, as well as two EPS — Anna Painting and another under his wingdings-filled alias ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ — and a live album, Live at Alexandra Palace.

Already, the producer is eyeing his next project: finally clearing and releasing his remix of Ne-Yo’s ‘So Sick’ that he’s been rinsing for some time.

I’m looking into a way to get it out. I can’t just release stuff like that without approval though. — Four Tet (@FourTet) November 27, 2019

