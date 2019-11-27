Toxe and CRYSTALLMESS join forces on PAN’s latest white label 12″

The second instalment in the label’s limited split series.

PAN has released the second instalment in its Split white label series.

Toxe and CRYSTALLMESS feature on this four-tracker, with Toxe delivering nostalgic percussion and fuzzy electro-tinged house on ‘Maybe Tomorrow’ and ‘Kiss Kiss’, respectively. On the B-side, CRYSTALLMESS brings her deeply textured takes on coupé décalé and zouk on ‘Fear Of A / Black Planet’ and ‘Atalaku’.

PAN launched its Split white label series back in February with Tzusing and M.E.S.H, the first in what is planned to be a five-part series. Each record is hand-stamped on vinyl and limited to a run of 300 copies.

This second instalment is out now. Find the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:



A1. Toxe – ‘Maybe Tomorrow’

A2. Toxe – ‘Kiss Kiss’

B1. CRYSTALLMESS – ‘Fear Of A / Black Planet’

B2. CRYSTALLMESS – ‘Atalaku’

