SOPHIE, Actress and Eartheater announced for Re-Textured 2020

The architecturally-minded, experimental electronic music event is back.

SOPHIE, Actress and Eartheater are just some of the artists to be announced for next year’s edition of Re-Textured Festival, which takes place on April 2 – 5 across various venues in London, including Oval Space, Village Underground and Southbank Centre.

Exploring “the relationship between modernist and industrial architecture, experimental music and the visual arts in London”, the festival will feature performances from British Murder Boys, dBridge, Emptyset, Hiro Kone, Karenn, Kiara Scuro, Mala, Shackleton, Silvia Kastel, SPFDJ and more. Like last year, the festival has pledged a 50/50 gender balance for their 2020 program.

According to a press release, the theme of Re-Textured 2020 is “connection”, which will be explored in six areas: “re—connect”, “re—play”, “re—write”, “re—see”, “re—mind” and “re—think”.

More acts and venues will be announced in 2020. For more information, head over to the Re-Textured website and head here to sign up for pre-sale tickets. Check out the full list of the first acts to be announced below.

Re-Textured Festival 2020 first wave:

Actress [Live AV]

Atari Teenage Riot [Live]

Avalon Emerson

Baby T

Ben UFO

Blue Veil

British Murder Boys [Live]

Clark [Live]

dBridge Presents Black Electric [Live]

D.A.F. [Live]

Daniel Avery

Donato Dozzy [Live]

Eartheater [Live]

Emptyset [Live AV]

Hector Oaks

Helena Hauff

Hiro Kone [Live]

JASSS

Karenn [Live]

Kiara Scuro

Krankbrother

Mala

Olivia

Paula Temple B2b SNTS

Rebekah [Hybrid]

Shackleton [Live]

Silvia Kastel

Sophie [Live]

SPFDJ

Sybil

Upsammy

