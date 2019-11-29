SOPHIE, Actress and Eartheater announced for Re-Textured 2020

The architecturally-minded, experimental electronic music event is back.
SOPHIE, Actress and Eartheater are just some of the artists to be announced for next year’s edition of Re-Textured Festival, which takes place on April 2 – 5 across various venues in London, including Oval Space, Village Underground and Southbank Centre.
Exploring “the relationship between modernist and industrial architecture, experimental music and the visual arts in London”, the festival will feature performances from British Murder Boys, dBridge, Emptyset, Hiro Kone, Karenn, Kiara Scuro, Mala, Shackleton, Silvia Kastel, SPFDJ and more. Like last year, the festival has pledged a 50/50 gender balance for their 2020 program.
According to a press release, the theme of Re-Textured 2020 is “connection”, which will be explored in six areas: “re—connect”, “re—play”, “re—write”, “re—see”, “re—mind” and “re—think”.
More acts and venues will be announced in 2020. For more information, head over to the Re-Textured website and head here to sign up for pre-sale tickets. Check out the full list of the first acts to be announced below.
Re-Textured Festival 2020 first wave:
Actress [Live AV]
Atari Teenage Riot [Live]
Avalon Emerson
Baby T
Ben UFO
Blue Veil
British Murder Boys [Live]
Clark [Live]
dBridge Presents Black Electric [Live]
D.A.F. [Live]
Daniel Avery
Donato Dozzy [Live]
Eartheater [Live]
Emptyset [Live AV]
Hector Oaks
Helena Hauff
Hiro Kone [Live]
JASSS
Karenn [Live]
Kiara Scuro
Krankbrother
Mala
Olivia
Paula Temple B2b SNTS
Rebekah [Hybrid]
Shackleton [Live]
Silvia Kastel
Sophie [Live]
SPFDJ
Sybil
Upsammy
