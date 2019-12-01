Violet, Bergsonist and more to be featured on new Cicada Songs compilation

The compilation marks the launch of a new label from the creators of the Rave Ethics zine.

Violet, Bergsonist, Beta Librae and Odete are among the artists featured on a new eight-track compilation from the creators of the Rave Ethics zine.

Cicada Songs, which “aims to celebrate talented artists of the global rave community”, according to a press release, christens the launch of the new women-run Future Ethics label.

“With Future Ethics we are pushing for a sonically and ethically progressive future,” say the label’s founders. “We believe future ethics are embodied in the experimental, the cerebral, the intentional, the radical: sounds and words that break with convention and at times simply break.”

Cicada Songs also features “a vintage club rant” from tati au miel, “a 139 BPM banger” from softcoresoft, “a tense experimental” composition from Englesia, and “a dancefloor-melting System of a Down edit” from Estoc & Bored Lord. It was mastered by Discwoman’s Stud1nt. See the artwork and tracklist below.

The compilation will be released via collectable USB stick alongside a new issue of the zine, which features an interview from Discwoman’s Frankie Decaiza Hutchinson. Glimpse a preview below.

Tracklist:



01. Englesia – ‘Scream if it hurts I’ll always protect u’

02. Odete – ‘The Sorrows Of The Bitch’

03. Estoc & Bored Lord – ‘Angels’

04. Bergsonist – ‘ceasfire deal’

05. softcoresoft – ‘Edges’

06. tati au miel – ‘I cannot anymore’

07. Violet – ‘Soul Searching’

08. Beta Librae – ‘false positive’

Cicada Songs is available via Bandcamp and in selected record shops on December 14.

