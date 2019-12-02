JME releases first album in four years, Grime MC

News I By I 02.12.19

However, you can only buy it on vinyl and CD.

After teasing his new album a couple of weeks ago, JME released his long-awaited Grime MC LP this past Friday, November 29.

If you’re already pulling up your preferred streaming service to play it in its entirety, there’s a catch: the album is only available on vinyl and CD. The grime heavyweight, who also co-founded the Boy Better Know collective and record label with his brother Skepta, reportedly said through his agent that the album will be digitally released “in the future before I die”.

Grime MC is JME’s fourth album, following 2015’s Integrity>. It features Skepta, Wiley, Giggs and P Money as well as production from Preditah and Tre Mission.

At time of writing, the album seems to be sold out across online music retailers, but the Boy Better Know website indicates a CD restock is imminent. In the meantime, revisit JME’s album preview below, which includes two tracks, ‘Nang’ and ‘You Watch Me’.

Tracklist:

01. ’96 Of My Life’
02. ‘Pricks’
03. ‘Issmad’
04. ‘Dem Man Are Dead’
05. ‘This One’
06. ‘Nang’
07. ‘You Watch Me’
08. ‘Bad Man Walking Through’
09. ‘You Know’
10. ‘Knock Your Block Off’
11. ‘Ding Ding Ding’
12. ‘Yes Man’
13. ‘Move On’
14. ‘How Much’
15. ‘Change’
16. ‘Here’
17. ‘Live’

