Nara announces debut EP There Is No Sky via Super Kitchen

Listen to the blistering title track below.

London-based producer and Super Kitchen mainstay Nara will release their debut EP There Is No Sky via the Bristol-based label this December.

Future-gabber cuts bubble and thrash alongside remixes from fellow Super Kitchen affiliate Syn and FACT fav Estoc.

Nara has been all over the label’s roster this year releasing solo single ‘AFS’, Manuka Honey collaboration ‘Siren Spell’ and contributing another track, ‘Tea Pot’, to the debut compilation from Super Kitchen’s new sister label Angels Never Expire.

There Is No Sky releases December 13 and is available for pre-order now. See the artwork by Tom Handy and tracklist below. Then click through the link to hear ‘Siren Spell’, one of our favorite club tracks of the last month.

Tracklist:

01. ‘There Is No Sky’

02. ‘Witching Hour’

03. ‘Terapia’

04. ‘King Midas’

05. ‘Midas’

06. ‘Witching Hour (Syn Remix)’

07. ‘There Is No Sky (Estoc Remix)’

