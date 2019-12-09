Pharrell, Tinashe and more feature on Kaytranada’s new album, BUBBA

It’s out this Friday, December 13.

Kaytranada has announced his new album, BUBBA, will be released this Friday, December 13.

BUBBA comes packed with guest features including Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, Kali Uches, Estelle, GoldLink, Mick Jenkins, VanJess, Charlotte Day Wilson, Teedra Moses and more. Listen to Uchis collaboration ‘10%’ below:

According to a Reddit post, Kaytranada announced the album this past weekend during his performance at Las Vegas’ Intersect festival. Last month, he tweeted that the album was “finito”.

BUBBA is Kaytranada’s second studio album. It follows 2016’s 99.9%, which won the 2016 Polaris Music Prize and Electronic Album of the Year at the 2017 Juno Awards.

BUBBA is out on December 13 via RCA. Preorder it here and find the artwork and complete tracklist below.

Tracklist:



01. ‘DO IT’

02. ‘The Music’ [Feat. Iman Omari]

03. ‘Go DJ’ [Feat. SiR]

04. ‘Gray Area’ [Feat. Mick Jenkins]

05. ‘Puff Lah’

06. ‘10%’ [Feat. Kali Uchis]

07. ‘Need It’ [Feat. Masego]

08. ‘Taste’ [Feat. VanJess]

09. ‘Oh No’ [Feat. Estelle]

10. ‘What You Need’ [Feat. Charlotte Day Wilson]

11. ‘Vex Oh’ [Feat. GoldLink, Eight9fly, & Ari PenSmith]

12. ‘Scared To Death’

13. ‘Freefall’ [Feat. Durand Bernarr]

14. ‘Culture’ [Feat. Teedra Moses]

15. ‘The Worst In Me’ [Feat. Tinashe]

16. ‘September 21’

17. ‘Midsection’ [Feat. Pharrell Williams]

Read next: VanJess are the new architects of electronic-soul on their debut album Silk Canvas

