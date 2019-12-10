Charli XCX, FKA twigs and Little Simz confirmed for Lovebox 2020

Tyler, The Creator will be joined by a selection of FACT favorites in London’s Gunnersbury Park next summer.

Charli XCX, FKA twigs and Little Simz will join headliners Tyler, The Creator, Disclosure and Khalid at next year’s edition of Lovebox.

Taking place over three days from June 12 – 14 in London’s Gunnersbury Park, the festival will also feature appearances from Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Hot Chip, Jorja Smith, Mabel and Peggy Gou, with more acts to be announced.

Tickets for Lovebox 2020 go on general sale this Thursday, December 12, while pre-sale opens on Wednesday, December 11. Registration is open now.

