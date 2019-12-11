Looping is encouraged.

Lisbon-based musician João Rochinha has contributed the latest soundscape to sonic erotica publisher WET’s growing library.

Breaths, bloops, loops, crackles, gestures towards dub techno, reverb, pitch-shifted and cut-up vocals, squelches, bubbles – as if from an aquarium – and many more figments make up the landscape. Stream it in full below.

Rochinha, who also releases as UNITEDSTATESOF, is affiliated with Lisbon’s Rotten \ Fresh record label that this year released albums from Portuguese musicians DRVGジラ and Odete. Their collaborative track ‘Lake Verity’ was one of our favorites of last month. Click through the link to hear it below.

