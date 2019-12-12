News I By I 12.12.19

Perila explores dust’s poetic potential on new cassette for Motion Ward

Perila album art

Listen to some samples, and read Perila’s accompanying poem, below.

Sonic polyglot Perila caps a prolific year with a new release, Dust 22, on Los Angeles’ Motion Ward.

The cassette includes one 21-minute-long live take and three shorter tracks and comes accompanied by a thematically rich and elucidating poem from Perila.

“One day you feel
overwhelmed.
Then this pressure
dissolves and becomes
dust.
Intimate layers of what is
real and not resurface.
Dust dissolves in silence
emptying spaces for
change.
Sounds ripple and float
shaping forms which
disappear after hearing them
as if they were never there.
You were never here.
Slow drifts on a surface
of ephemeral reality.
Life is dust cruising
quietly in the mind of an observer.”

The cassette follows her most-recent Perila album Irer Dent on sferic and Year of Detachment for Klammklang made under her Aseptic Stir alias.

It’s Motion Ward’s third release this year following Brown Irvin’s Run Me That Soul.

Dust 22 arrives December 20 and is available for pre-order now. See the artwork by Sasha Zakharenko (Perila) and Jesse Sappell and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Ripple22’
02. ‘Transient’
03. ‘Distant’
04. ‘Perpetual’

Read next: The Haxan Cloak on the intricate score and sound design of Midsommar

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp