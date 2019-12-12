Perila explores dust’s poetic potential on new cassette for Motion Ward

Listen to some samples, and read Perila’s accompanying poem, below.

Sonic polyglot Perila caps a prolific year with a new release, Dust 22, on Los Angeles’ Motion Ward.

The cassette includes one 21-minute-long live take and three shorter tracks and comes accompanied by a thematically rich and elucidating poem from Perila.

“One day you feel

overwhelmed.

Then this pressure

dissolves and becomes

dust.

Intimate layers of what is

real and not resurface.

Dust dissolves in silence

emptying spaces for

change.

Sounds ripple and float

shaping forms which

disappear after hearing them

as if they were never there.

You were never here.

Slow drifts on a surface

of ephemeral reality.

Life is dust cruising

quietly in the mind of an observer.”



The cassette follows her most-recent Perila album Irer Dent on sferic and Year of Detachment for Klammklang made under her Aseptic Stir alias.



It’s Motion Ward’s third release this year following Brown Irvin’s Run Me That Soul.



Dust 22 arrives December 20 and is available for pre-order now. See the artwork by Sasha Zakharenko (Perila) and Jesse Sappell and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Ripple22’

02. ‘Transient’

03. ‘Distant’

04. ‘Perpetual’



