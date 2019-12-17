A real-life tale of a chance meeting between two dancers.

Mica Levi will provide the score for Janicza Bravo’s film Zola, based on the viral Twitter thread tale about two strippers, Zola and Jessica, that take a cinematically epic trip to Florida alongside Jessica’s boyfriend and pimp.

The film will be released by A24 and premiers at Sundance in January, 2020. Slave Play’s Jeremy O. Harris joins Bravo as a co-writer with Taylour Paige starring as Zola and Riley Keough as Jessica.

Zola is the latest in a string of Levi scores that includes Jonathon Glazer’s films The Fall and Under the Skin, Alejandro Landes’ Monos and an Oscar-nominated score for Pablo Larraín’s Jacqueline Kennedy biopic Jackie.

Read more about Levi’s work on Jackie below.

Read next: Mica Levi on Jackie and how to soundtrack grief