Midland shares unreleased track, ‘Beyond This’, for charity

The Alchemy of Circumstance

Proceeds from the release will go to three charities.

Midland has shared a previously unreleased track, ‘Beyond This’.

“Since the UK election result”, the producer shared on Bandcamp, “I have been thinking about ways that we can start to self organise and fundraise to support the charities and organisations that work with the people directly affected by austerity cuts and people at risk in our country and further afield.”

The track, Midland added, was made in 2017 for his Fabriclive mix, but it didn’t make the final cut. He played it during his Boiler Room set at AVA Festival and has been asked about it since. “I never really knew what form to release it in but this felt like the perfect opportunity to raise some money and start taking action.”

Proceeds from ‘Beyond This’ will go to three charities: The Albert Kennedy Trust, which supports at-risk LGBTQIA+ teenagers; The Trussell Trust, which “aims to end hunger and poverty in the UK” and Help Refugees, which distributes resources and funding to local charity organisations.

In October, Midland released The Alchemy of Circumstance, his first new music in three years.

Listen to ‘Beyond This’ below and buy it on Bandcamp.


