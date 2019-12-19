Special Request baits final album of 2019 Houndstooth quartet

A release date has not yet been announced.

Paul Woolford, aka Special Request, is close to closing out his four-album sweep, teasing a track ‘Spectral Frequency’ from the upcoming Houndstooth release.

According to Woolford, the final puzzle piece will be titled Zero Fucks; it follows May’s Vortex, June’s Bedroom Tapes and Offworld from back in October.

Head here to stream ‘Spectral Frequency’ and to pocket the free download.



Special Request’s ‘SP4NN3R3D’ from Vortex was one of our favorite house and techno tracks this year. Listen in the link below.



