Eartheater and LEYA collaborate to ethereal effect on Angel Lust

Watch the Lexy D-directed video for ‘Milky Eye’ below.

Eartheater and experimental duo LEYA, aka harpist Marilu Donovan and violinist Adam Markiewicz, have released their first digital EP Angel Lust via PAN.

The three previously worked together on the track ‘666’ included on LEYA’s 2018 NNA Tapes album The Fool. The EP is described as a continuation of that track as it “creeps deeper into [a] shared vision” realized through Donovan’s detuned harp, Markiewicz’s electric violin and Eartheater’s “vacillating, ethereal” vocals.

The mythic palette of strings and voice wouldn’t be out of place on Eartheater’s Swan Lake inspired 2018 FACT mix – revisit that in the link below.

Angel Lust is out now.

