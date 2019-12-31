News I By I 31.12.19

Sim Hutchins launches Jus’4Fun remix label with Whigfield ‘Think of You’ edit

Portrait of Sim Hutchins

Press photo by: Earthly Humans

One for your New Year’s playlists.

Sim Hutchins has launched a new edit label Jus’4Fun with a gleeful rework of Danish popstar Whigfield’s 1995 smash ‘Think of You’.

Hutchins explains how the track earwormed its way onto his radar via his weekday office grind. “At work it gets played loads, and I slowly noticed how underrated a tune it is for livening spirits due to the fact people start tapping their pens in an unnecessarily euphoric manner.” The original appeared in his Crack Magazine mix, which incidentally was one of our year-end favourites.

Hutchins’ edits strips the track of its slightly cringy vocals and plays up its hands-in-the-air Eurodance bliss. “Was fun to make, hence the name of my new label for reworks like this Jus’4Fun.”

The track comes after his excellent multi-media, crowd-sourced project Club Love on Local Action and his self-released Sim Hutchins Sampler from earlier this month.

‘Whigfield – Think of You (Sim Hutchins Mobile Video Disco Mix)’ is out now.

Read next: Interdependence, or how I learned to love again on the dancefloor

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp