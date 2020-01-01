Listen to some excerpts below.

Klammklang have ended a uniquely-curated year with a lengthy collage composition by Moscow-based DJ Lisa Smirnova titled Your Hair Turned Silver, yet There’s a Long Way to Go.

The almost 40-minute-long work marks Smirnova’s production debut via a hybrid album-mix-collage that blends 28 tracks from the label’s back catalog.

Collagees include Art Crime, Aseptic Stir, Auguste Vickunaite & Hugo Esquinca, Averrge, Bugaev, Foresteppe, Galina Ozeran, KP Transmission, Mårble, Margenrot, Nikita Bondarev, Nikita Oleinik, the2vvo, Vlad Dobrovolski and Zurkas Tepla.

Your Hair Turned Silver, yet There’s a Long Way to Go is available as a limited-edition cassette plus Klammklang-branded necklace made by Smirnova’s jewelry brand SUMEI in collaboration with STELLAGE, and as a free digital download via Bandcamp.

See some images of the physical bundle below.

