Listen to the spectral ‘Scarlett’ below.

Posh Isolation co-founder Loke Rahbek (Croatian Amor, Damien Dubrovnik) and producer and artist Frederik Valentin (Jonatan Leandoer127, Kyo) have announced a new LP via the exploratory Copenhagen-based label.

Elephant is a daydreamy blend of processed field-recordings, yawning vocals, spacey synths and acoustic instrumentation and includes a collaboration with CTM, aka Danish singer, composer and cellist Cæcilie Trier Musik, on the track ‘In Waves’.

It’s Rahbek and Valentin’s second collaboration following 2017’s similarly tranquil, aquarium-inspired Buy Corals Online for Editions Mego.

The Elephant LP arrives on February 28 and is available for pre-order now. The record is also being offered bundled with a limited-edition Buy Corals Online cassette repress. Check our the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Solina’

02. ‘Touch And Vision’

03. ‘Scarlett’

04. ‘In Waves’ [Feat. CTM]

05. ‘Call Me By My True Names’

06. ‘Sense World’

07. ‘The Heart of Things’

08. ‘Elephant’

Watch next: Varg – Against The Clock