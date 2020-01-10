“8 sonic excursions generated from fugue states and disassociative climates.”

Fresh from his appearance on Loraine James’ New Year’s Substitution 2, J. Albert, aka Jiovanni Nadal, returns with a new album.

Featuring eight hazy, dream-like tracks that Nadal describes as “generated from fugue states and disassociative climates”, my rave ended yours just began perfectly encapsulates the liminal space between the rave and the smoked-out afters.

Last year J. Albert debuted a new alias, Jio, with TFW, his debut release on experimental cassette label Quiet Time.

my rave ended yours just began is out now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Box Music’

02. ‘a future’

03. ‘crash’

04. ‘000sj’

05. ‘amygdala’

06. ‘bloodpressure’

07. ‘open’

08. ‘Interpretive dance’

