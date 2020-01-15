Massive Attack, Caribou and Tyler, The Creator to play Primavera Sound 2020

The Barcelona festival is going all out for its 20th birthday.

Primavera Sound has announced its 2020 lineup.

The Barcelona festival, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, will host acts from across the music spectrum including Massive Attack, Bad Bunny, Beck, Caribou, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey and Tyler, The Creator. Highlights from the vast electronic and club contingent include Jeff Mills, Carista, Honey Dijon, Park Hye Jin, Sherelle, Stellar Om Source, Gabber Modus Operandi, D. Tiffany and a back-to-back set between Call Super and Shanti Celeste. Fresh off scoring the viral-Twitter-thread-inspired film Zola, Mica Levi will perform a DJ set, and Nicolas Jaar will perform as part of his new AEAEA project with composer Patrick Higgins.

In September, organizers are taking the festival Stateside for the first time to Los Angeles.

Primavera Sound takes place from June 3-7 at Parc del Fòrum. Watch the lineup announcement video below and grab tickets from the Primavera website.

