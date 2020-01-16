News I By I 16.01.20

Alessandro Cortini, rRoxymore and Lotic added to RE-TEXTURED 2020

Alessandro

Photo by: Press

Featuring world premieres of Manuel Göttsching presents New Age Of Earth and Rødhåd ’s live show.

Afrodeutsche, Alessandro Cortini, Bambounou, rRoxymore, Lotic and Vessel are just some of the FACT favorites that have been added to the 2020 edition of RE-TEXTURED festival.

Taking place across various venues in London, including Oval Space, Village Underground and Southbank Centre, from April 2 – 5, the festival will also feature world premieres from Ash Ra Tempel’s Manuel Göttsching, who will present a new show, New Age Of Earth as well as a brand new live show from Rødhåd.

They will join previously announced acts SOPHIE, Actress and Eartheater at the architecturally-minded, experimental electronic music event, which this year is themed around “connection”.

Tickets for RE-TEXTURED 2020 are available now. For more information, head over to the RE-TEXTURED website. See below for the full program so far.

RE-TEXTURED 2020 lineup:

Actress [Live AV]
Afrodeutsche [Live AV]
Alessandro Cortini [Live AV]
Atari Teenage Riot [Live]
Avalon Emerson
Baby T
Bambounou
Ben UFO
Blue Veil
British Murder Boys [Live]
Christoph De Babalon [Live]
Coucou Chloe [Live]
Clark [Live]
dBridge Presents Black Electric [Live]
D.A.F. [Live]
Daniel Avery
Donato Dozzy [Live]
Eartheater [Live]
Emptyset [Live AV]
Héctor Oaks
Helena Hauff
Hiro Kone [Live]
JASSS
Karenn [Live]
Kiara Scuro
Krankbrother
Lotic
Mala
Manuel Gottsching Presents New Age Of Earth [Live]
Olivia
Paula Temple B2B SNTS
Rebekah [Hybrid]
Rødhåd [Live]
rRoxymore [Live]
Shackleton [Live]
Silvia Kastel
SOPHIE [Live]
SPFDJ
Sybil Upsammy
Vessel & Pedro Maia [Live AV]

Read next: FACT x Re-Textured at 180 The Strand

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp