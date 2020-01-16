Alessandro Cortini, rRoxymore and Lotic added to RE-TEXTURED 2020

Featuring world premieres of Manuel Göttsching presents New Age Of Earth and Rødhåd ’s live show.

Afrodeutsche, Alessandro Cortini, Bambounou, rRoxymore, Lotic and Vessel are just some of the FACT favorites that have been added to the 2020 edition of RE-TEXTURED festival.

Taking place across various venues in London, including Oval Space, Village Underground and Southbank Centre, from April 2 – 5, the festival will also feature world premieres from Ash Ra Tempel’s Manuel Göttsching, who will present a new show, New Age Of Earth as well as a brand new live show from Rødhåd.

They will join previously announced acts SOPHIE, Actress and Eartheater at the architecturally-minded, experimental electronic music event, which this year is themed around “connection”.

Tickets for RE-TEXTURED 2020 are available now. For more information, head over to the RE-TEXTURED website. See below for the full program so far.

RE-TEXTURED 2020 lineup:

Actress [Live AV]

Afrodeutsche [Live AV]

Alessandro Cortini [Live AV]

Atari Teenage Riot [Live]

Avalon Emerson

Baby T

Bambounou

Ben UFO

Blue Veil

British Murder Boys [Live]

Christoph De Babalon [Live]

Coucou Chloe [Live]

Clark [Live]

dBridge Presents Black Electric [Live]

D.A.F. [Live]

Daniel Avery

Donato Dozzy [Live]

Eartheater [Live]

Emptyset [Live AV]

Héctor Oaks

Helena Hauff

Hiro Kone [Live]

JASSS

Karenn [Live]

Kiara Scuro

Krankbrother

Lotic

Mala

Manuel Gottsching Presents New Age Of Earth [Live]

Olivia

Paula Temple B2B SNTS

Rebekah [Hybrid]

Rødhåd [Live]

rRoxymore [Live]

Shackleton [Live]

Silvia Kastel

SOPHIE [Live]

SPFDJ

Sybil Upsammy

Vessel & Pedro Maia [Live AV]

