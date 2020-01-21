News I By I 21.01.20

Floating Points, Josey Rebelle and Floorplan added to Field Day 2020

Floating

Photo by: Gobinder Jhitta

The London festival returns to The Drumsheds with a stacked lineup.

Floating Points, Josey Rebelle and Floorplan will join previously announced headliners Bicep at this year’s edition of Field Day.

The London festival, which takes place at The Drumsheds in Meridian Water, has expanded its program of electronic and dance acts with India Jordan, Kettama, Overmono, Special Request and many more.

Field Day 2020 takes place on Saturday, July 11. Tickets are available now. Check out the full lineup below.

Field Day 2020:

Bicep (Live)
Adelphi Music Factory
Artwork
Donna Leake
Floating Points (Live)
Floorplan (DJ Set)
George Fitzgerald & DJ Seinfeld
IMOGEN
India Jordan
Jaguar
Josey Rebelle
Jungle (DJ Set)
Kettama
Logic1000
Mall Grab
Maribou State (DJ Set)
Mount Kimbie (DJ Set
Overmono (Live)
Prospa
Ross From Friends (Live)
Special Request
Tale Of Us
TSHA & O’Flynn

