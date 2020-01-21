Floating Points, Josey Rebelle and Floorplan added to Field Day 2020

The London festival returns to The Drumsheds with a stacked lineup.

Floating Points, Josey Rebelle and Floorplan will join previously announced headliners Bicep at this year’s edition of Field Day.

The London festival, which takes place at The Drumsheds in Meridian Water, has expanded its program of electronic and dance acts with India Jordan, Kettama, Overmono, Special Request and many more.

Field Day 2020 takes place on Saturday, July 11. Tickets are available now. Check out the full lineup below.

Field Day 2020:

Bicep (Live)

Adelphi Music Factory

Artwork

Donna Leake

Floating Points (Live)

Floorplan (DJ Set)

George Fitzgerald & DJ Seinfeld

IMOGEN

India Jordan

Jaguar

Josey Rebelle

Jungle (DJ Set)

Kettama

Logic1000

Mall Grab

Maribou State (DJ Set)

Mount Kimbie (DJ Set

Overmono (Live)

Prospa

Ross From Friends (Live)

Special Request

Tale Of Us

TSHA & O’Flynn

