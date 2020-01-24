Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

Inspired by James Baldwin, Grace Jones and Nina Simone.

Multi-disciplinary artist and musician Ojay Morgan aka Zebra Katz will release debut album LESS IS MOOR via The Vinyl Factory this March.

The album comes seven years after Katz’ single ‘Ima Read’ exploded onto the scene, and features an array of collaborators including Shygirl, S. Ruston, Sega Bodega, Tony Quattro, and Torus.

LESS IS MOOR expands on themes around sexuality and the Black experience explored on singles ‘IN IN IN’ and ‘LOUSY’, while always remaining true to the music’s roots on the dance floor. You can listen to new single ‘ISH’ below.

As well as tapping into hip-hop, drum ‘n’ bass and electronic influences, the album draws inspiration from diverse sources like Little Richard, Nina Simone, James Baldwin, and Grace Jones, channeling Katz’ caustic lyricism into the album’s biting rhythms.

LESS IS MOOR is released on the March 20. Head here to pre-order a copy ahead of its release and check out the cover and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

Side A

01. ‘INTRO TO LESS’

02. ‘ISH’

03. ‘LOUSY’

04. ‘BLUSH’

05. ‘IN IN IN’

06. ‘ZAD DRUMZ’

07. ‘MONITOR’ (feat. S. Ruston)

Side B

01. ‘MOOR’

02. ‘NECKLACE’

03. ‘SLEEPN’

04. ‘NO 1 ELSE’

05. ‘UPP’

06. ‘BEEN KNOWN’

07. ‘LICK IT N SPLIT’ (feat. Shygirl)

08. ‘EXIT 2 VOID’

