Taken from his debut album, E.

Ecco2k travels to an off-shore wind farm in the video for ‘Peroxide’.

Following his previous video for ‘Fruit Bleed Juice’, this time Ecco2k takes the reigns as director and editor, delivering a joyous rendition of the track whilst surrounded by wind turbines.

E is out now.

