Zebra Katz lashes out against forces of oppression in ‘ISH’ video

Zebra Katz has dropped a sinister visual for his dark, ballroom-inflected anthem, ‘ISH’.

Describing the video as “a square-dance in darkness against oppression”, Katz explains that: “With this visual, I wanted to capture and release the rage I’m constantly in as a Black artist. This is what happens when I lose it – in a non-threatening and sensual way.”

“Director Joseph Delaney and I wanted to reflect the songs’ energy through performance while also reflecting on dissociative disorders, mob mentality, and political media black-outs through the warping of our own lens.”

‘ISH’ is taken from LESS IS MOOR, the debut album from Zebra Katz. The album arrives on March 20 via The Vinyl Factory and is available to pre-order now.

