Look through the kaleidoscopic microscope of Deena Abdelwahed’s ‘Insaniyti’ video

It’s artist Thakone Soum’s first 3D video.

Tunisian producer Deena Abdelwahed has worked with Paris-based artist Thakone Soum for her new ‘Insaniyti’ music video.

With its colorful globular forms and roiling light masses, the 3D renderings create an effect of looking at organisms very close up and watching the psychedelic activity unfold within.

‘Insaniyti’ opens Abdelwahed’s new InFiné Music EP Dhakar, described by the label as a “fusion of Arabic music references with club music.”

