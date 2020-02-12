Two of Avon Terror Corps most fearsome operators mess with perspective in the disorientating visual.

The latest transmission from Avon Terror Corps is a new video from Kinlaw & Franco Franco, two of the West Country collective’s most fearsome operators.

‘Militante del Niente’ sees the industrial trap duo messing with perspective, the warped visuals matching perfectly with blown-out production from Kinlaw and Franco Franco’s pitch-shifted delivery.

The track is taken from Noods Radio’s debut compilation, Hypha, which features new music from Mars 89, Nosebag and Harrga. Hypha is out now.

