Watch the video for Sunun’s ‘4DEM’ from Noods Radio’s debut compilation

The video was filmed, directed and edited by Noods affiliate and Bad Tracking member Max Kelan.

Bristol’s Noods Radio has announced their debut compilation HYPHA with a kaleidoscopic video from Noods/Bokeh Versions affiliate Sunun, whose text to speech inflected ‘4DEM’ opens the collection.

The track joins 10 others from Noods residents Mars89, B.Rupp, Tara Clerkin, Elephant Jams, FOQL (in collaboration with Moor Mother), glas gesture, Harrga, Kinlaw & Franco Franco, Narow Farley and Nosebag.

As Noods writes, “All profits from the first month’s release will be donated towards much needed musical equipment at Trinity Centre’s Youth Music Project Making Tracks with match funding up to £500 from Thatchers.”

HYPHA will be available in limited edition cassette and digital formats on January 30 and is available for pre-order now. See the artwork featuring illustrations from all of the musicians and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Sunun – ‘4DEM’

02. Mars89 – ‘Heretical Riddims’

03. B.Rupp – ‘Homecoming Dub’

04. glas gesture – ‘Surround’

05. Nosebag – ‘Drunken Lung’

06. Kinlaw & Franco Franco – ‘Militante Del Niente’

07. Narro Farley – ‘Untitled (Love Story)’

08. Elephant Jams – ‘Revitalise’

09. Harrga – ‘Á Vif’ [Feat. Moor Mother]

10. FOQL – ‘No Need To Be Mean’

11. Tara Clerkin Trio – ‘Hellenica’

