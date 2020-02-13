Sega Bodega shares latest Salvador visual, ‘Raising Hell’

Sega Bodega’s debut album Salvador arrives February 14 via NUXXE.
Ahead of Salvador’s imminent release, Sega Bodega has premiered a new video for the album’s latest single ‘Raising Hell’.
The stripped back, mood-lit visual was directed by Hugh Mulhern and follows the Mika Rottenberg-esque video for ‘Salv Goes to Hollywood’, directed by Jade Jackman.
Sega recently teased that album will feature guest vocals from Glacial Industries’ Paul Purcell.
Pre-order Salvador here.
