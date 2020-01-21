Sega Bodega stars in ‘Salv Goes To Hollywood’ video

‘Salv Goes To Hollywood’ is taken from his forthcoming debut album, Salvador.

Nuxxe co-founder Sega Bodega recently announced his debut album, Salvador, which sees the Glaswegian artist showcasing his vocal talents for the first time.

Fittingly, Bodega is front and centre in a new video for ‘Salv Goes To Hollywood’, one of the first tracks to be entirely written and sung by the artist. The video was directed by Jade Jackman, with whom Bodega collaborated on his 2018 multidisciplinary project self*care.

Salvador arrives on Nuxxe on Valentines Day (February 14) and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘2 Strong’

02. ‘Masochism’

03. ‘Raising Hell’

04. ‘U Got The Fever’

05. ‘Heaven Knows’

06. ‘Salv Goes To Hollywood’

07. ‘Knox (Interlude)’

08. ‘Smell Of The Rubber’

09. ‘U Suck’

10. ‘Calvin’

11. ‘Kuvasz In Snow’

Watch next: Sonic Futures – How Technology is Guiding Electronic Music