Whimsy abounds in the video for Foodman’s ‘Kazunoko’

Taken from Dokutsu, out March 6 via Highball.

Game-changing Japanese producer (and painter!) Foodman has tapped digital video artist Natalia Stuyk for his new ‘Kazunoko’ music video.

Stuyk’s uninhibited, free-hand squiggles and wiggling figures faithfully dance along to Foodman’s whimsical groove, which we most recently heard on 2019’s ODOODO EP for Mad Decent.

Highball is a new London-based label focussed on “exporting forward-thinking music from Japan”. Dokutsu is their debut release.



