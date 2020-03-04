Daniel Avery, Alessandro Cortini soundtrack Alexander McQueen’s AW20 show

The fashion house used Avery and Cortini’s song ‘At First Sight’, from their forthcoming collaborative LP Illusion of Time on Phantasy/Mute.

Attendees at Alexander McQueen’s Autumn/Winter 2020 presentation on Monday (March 2) for Paris Fashion Week were treated to a preview of Daniel Avery and Alessandro Cortini’s forthcoming collaborative album, Illusion of Time.

The duo’s track ‘At First Sight’ soundtracked the fashion show, which was heavy on embroidery, quilting and folkloric references. “The collection is a love letter to women and to families, colleagues and friends,” said Creative Director Sarah Burton in a statement. “We went to Wales and were inspired by the warmth of its artistic and poetic heritage, by its folklore and the soul of its craft. The woman is courageous, grounded, bold: heroic. There is a sense of protection in the clothes, of safety and comfort, evoked through quilting and blankets. The hearts are a symbol of togetherness, of being there for others.”

Avery and Cortini began working on Illusion of Time before they had even met in person, but they finished it while both touring with Nine Inch Nails in 2018. So far, they’ve shared album cuts ‘Sun’, Water’, ‘Enter Exit’ and the title track. Illusion of Time will be released on March 27 via Phantasy/Mute.

Last month, Cortini live-scored Fendi’s Autumn/Winter 2020 womenswear presentation at Milan Fashion Week. Watch our interview with him inside his studio below.

