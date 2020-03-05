Yves Tumor has a nightmarish trip in Mowalola’s new film Silent Madness

A collaboration with photographer and filmmaker Jordan Hemingway.

Yves Tumor stars in Silent Madness, the new short film from Nigerian-British designer Mowalola.

A collaboration with photographer and filmmaker Jordan Hemingway, Silent Madness was shot in London club Electrowerkz and features a cast decked head-to-toe in Mowalola’s unmistakable designs. We follow Tumor over the course of an extremely unfortunate night out as they suffer the effects of a nightmarish trip.

Last month the experimental artist released the video for ‘Gospel for a New Century’, the first track from their second album for Warp, Heaven to a Tortured Mind.

Watch next: Watch Paranoid London play the Sports Banger Off London Fashion Week show