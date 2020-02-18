Yves Tumor announces new album alongside ‘Gospel for a New Century’ video

Tumor stars as a punky Pan-like creature from glam rock mythology.

Yves Tumor has announced their sophomore album for Warp, Heaven to a Tortured Mind.

The first single ‘Gospel for a New Century’ arrives with a glitzy and mythic video directed by British make up artist and wearable art creator Isamaya Ffrench.

The album follows Tumor’s 2018 Warp debut Safe in the Hands of Love, a collaboration with Ecco2K and the Gia Coppola-directed visual for 2019 single ‘Applaud’.

Heaven to a Tortured Mind will be released on April 3. Pre-order it here and see the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Gospel for a New Century’

02. ‘Medicine Burn’

03. ‘Identity Trade’

04. ‘Kerosene!’

05. ‘Hasdallen Lights’

06. ‘Romanticist’

07. ‘Dream Palette’

08. ‘Super Stars’

09. ‘Folie Imposée’

10. ‘Strawberry Privilege’

11. ‘Asteroid Blues’

12. ‘A Greater Love’

Read next: FACT mix 747: Blanck Mass