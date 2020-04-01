Taken from his new album, Contact.

Multi-talented artist and teacher Greg Fox returns to RVNG Intl. with Contact, a new album of “gestural jazz and metal mathematics.”

For the album’s first single, ‘From the Cessation of What’, Fox marries tripped-out jazz percussion with the beautifully animated work of artist Emma Kohlmann, who provides suitably lysergic visuals for the mind-expanding composition.

Today also marks the launch of a campaign raising funds to go towards the opening of Studio Te, a public-facing music studio in Brooklyn founded by Fox. For more information, head over to the Kickstarter.

Contact arrives on May 29 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Greg Fox by buying his music from Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Vedana’

02. ‘Arising and Passing’

03. ‘Contact (sukha & somanassa)’

04. ‘Parasthesia’

05. ‘Contact (dukkha & domanassa)’

06. ‘Ill Being’

07. ‘From the Cessation of What’

08. ‘Contact (upekkhā)’

