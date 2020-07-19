Refraction Festival x Fact: Yu Su

A meditation set from the Vancouver-based artist.

Refraction Festival is a two-week festival celebrating electronic music, visual art, fashion and internet culture, which airs online from July 16-31, 2020.

Fact is teaming up with Refraction to bring you a selection of performances from the lineup. Today, we present a meditation set from Vancouver-based composer and DJ Yu Su, straight from her studio.

Look out for more sets from Refraction on Fact over the next few weeks, including sets from Himakerchinx, Venetta and DJ Stingray on Friday, July 24 at 20:00 CET

Find the rest of the Refraction streaming schedule at the festival website and find virtual passes at DICE. All shows are free to watch, but donations are encouraged to The Bail Project, Color of Change, The Okra Project and Afrotectopia.

Refraction Festival is presented by Generate, an mobile photo and video editing app for creatives.

