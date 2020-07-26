Refraction Festival x Fact: Maria Yurko

A hard-hitting set and visuals from the Moscow DJ.

Refraction Festival is a two-week festival celebrating electronic music, visual art, fashion and internet culture, which airs online from July 16-31, 2020.

Fact is teaming up with Refraction to bring you a selection of performances from the lineup. The next artist on the festival’s showcase from Toronto multimedia collective Grey 93 is Moscow DJ Maria Yurko with a hard-hitting, bass-heavy set and visuals.

Find the rest of the Refraction streaming schedule at the festival website and find virtual passes at DICE. All shows are free to watch, but donations are encouraged to The Bail Project, Color of Change, The Okra Project and Afrotectopia.

Refraction Festival is presented by Generate, an mobile photo and video editing app for creatives.

Watch next: Refraction Festival x Fact: Nyege Nyege Tapes