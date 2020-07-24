Refraction Festival x Fact: Hitmakerchinx

The FDM pioneer brings a whole crew of dancers for a special set.

Refraction Festival is a two-week festival celebrating electronic music, visual art, fashion and internet culture, which airs online from July 16-31, 2020.

Fact is teaming up with Refraction to bring you a selection of performances from the lineup. First up today is a set from Brooklyn’s Hitmakerchinx, the DJ and producer who helped to develop the genre and dance style of flex dance music. For this special set he’s joined by a whole crew FDM dancers filmed live at MOB HQ.

Look out for more sets from Refraction on Fact over the next few weeks, including sets from Venetta and DJ Stingray after this performance ends.

Find the rest of the Refraction streaming schedule at the festival website and find virtual passes at DICE. All shows are free to watch, but donations are encouraged to The Bail Project, Color of Change, The Okra Project and Afrotectopia.

