Refraction Festival x Fact: Channel Tres

Channel Tres closes Refraction Festival from a private warehouse in LA.

Refraction Festival is a two-week festival celebrating electronic music, visual art, fashion and internet culture, which airs online from July 16-31, 2020.

Over the past few weeks, Fact has teamed up with Refraction to bring you performances from DJ Stingray, Hitmakerchinx, Nyege Nyege Tapes and many more artist from around the world. Today we present the festival’s closing performance, a set by Godmode affiliate Channel Tres from a private warehouse in Los Angeles.

The Compton-born artist has been one of LA’s most exciting artists since he debuted his blend of Detroit-inspired house and West Coast rap on Godmode back in 2018. Here he plays an hour-long set that perfectly rounds out two weeks of unforgettable performances.

You can rewatch all of Refraction’s performances at the festival website. Donations are encouraged to The Bail Project, Color of Change, The Okra Project and Afrotectopia.

Refraction Festival is presented by Generate, an mobile photo and video editing app for creatives.

Watch next: Refraction Festival x Fact: Grey 93