Refraction Festival x Fact: Nyege Nyege Tapes

A three-hour showcase from the vital Ugandan label.

Refraction Festival is a two-week festival celebrating electronic music, visual art, fashion and internet culture, which airs online from July 16-31, 2020.

Fact is teaming up with Refraction to bring you a selection of performances from the lineup. Today we have a three-hour showcase from Uganda’s Nyege Nyege Tapes label, featuring DJ Diaki, Ecko Bazz, MC Yallah, Afrorack, Rey Sapienz & Fresh Dougis, HHY & The Kampala Unit and DJ Duke.

