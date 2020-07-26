Refraction Festival x Fact: Grey 93

A set from the innovative Toronto multimedia collective.

Refraction Festival is a two-week festival celebrating electronic music, visual art, fashion and internet culture, which airs online from July 16-31, 2020.

Fact is teaming up with Refraction to bring you a selection of performances from the lineup. This set features Tobi of Toronto multimedia collective Grey 93, who have been key innovators in live visuals, fashion and design over the past number of years, with collaborations including Travis Scott, Burna Boy and Drake.

Originally from Nigeria, all five members came to Toronto for art school and started the collective focusing on fashion, music and visual art. Catch up on the other performances in their showcase, featuring BLACKMAN & Social Purposes, Ana B and Maria Yurko.

Find the rest of the Refraction streaming schedule at the festival website and find virtual passes at DICE. All shows are free to watch, but donations are encouraged to The Bail Project, Color of Change, The Okra Project and Afrotectopia.

Refraction Festival is presented by Generate, an mobile photo and video editing app for creatives.

