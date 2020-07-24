Refraction Festival x Fact: Venetta

Vancouver’s Venetta steps up with an hour-long set.

Refraction Festival is a two-week festival celebrating electronic music, visual art, fashion and internet culture, which airs online from July 16-31, 2020.

Fact is teaming up with Refraction to bring you a selection of performances from the lineup. Next up, a DJ set from Venetta, co-founder and head of the NuZi Collective in Vancouver. She’s quickly become an important DJ and voice in Vancouver’s thriving underground dance music scene, and with an appearance on Allergy Season and DISCWOMAN’s latest Physically Sick compilation, her blend of techno, electro and UK garage (and beyond) is starting make waves outside of Vancouver.

Look out for more sets from Refraction on Fact over the next few weeks, including sets from Himakerchinx, Venetta and DJ Stingray on Friday, July 24 at 20:00 CET

Find the rest of the Refraction streaming schedule at the festival website and find virtual passes at DICE. All shows are free to watch, but donations are encouraged to The Bail Project, Color of Change, The Okra Project and Afrotectopia.

