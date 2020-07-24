Refraction Festival x Fact: DJ Stingray w/ BFF collective + SVDK

A set from DJ Stingray with visuals from BFF collective and SVDK.

Refraction Festival is a two-week festival celebrating electronic music, visual art, fashion and internet culture, which airs online from July 16-31, 2020.

Fact is teaming up with Refraction to bring you a selection of performances from the lineup. The final performance for today is a set from Detroit’s DJ Stingray, with visuals from BFF collective and SVDK.

Look out for one more set from Refraction on Fact, a Nyege Nyege Tapes showcase on Saturday, July 25 at 20:00 CET.

Find the rest of the Refraction streaming schedule at the festival website and find virtual passes at DICE. All shows are free to watch, but donations are encouraged to The Bail Project, Color of Change, The Okra Project and Afrotectopia.

Refraction Festival is presented by Generate, an mobile photo and video editing app for creatives.

