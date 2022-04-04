Mixes I by I 04.04.22

Fact Mix 853: Jamz Supernova

A 3am club mix full of inspired blends from one of the UK’s favourite DJs and presenters.

Over the past decade, Jamz Supernova has grown to become one of the UK’s most multi-talented dance music figureheads. As a DJ, she regularly plays to main stage festival crowds and holds down the club with sets that explore global club sounds, broken beat and UK funky. On radio, she is a familiar voice on BBC Radio 1Xtra and also on BBC 6 Music, where her Saturday afternoon slot has become one of the station’s must-hear shows. With her label, Future Bounce, she helps to incubate rising and established talent.

The common thread that runs through Jamz’s career is the genuine excitement of bringing new music and older gems to her audience, no matter where she’s playing. It’s the same exhilaration that runs through her Fact Mix, which begins with ROSALÍA’s ‘CUUUUuuuuuute’ and continues at lightspeed with productions from Chloe Robinson X ADHD, Mella Dee, Joy Orbison and Floating Points, and is filled with the kind of inspired blends that are likely to make fellow DJs envious.

“The theme of the mix is it’s 3am somewhere,” Jamz says. “I wanted to capture the rawness of DJing in a club at 3am and feeling like you can mix anything! It’s raw and energetic <3”.

Follow Jamz Supernova on Instagram. You can also listen to her podcast, DIY Handbook on Apple and Spotify – it returns with a second season soon with guests including Conducta and Sam Interface. Jamz will also play at Brighton’s Patterns this summer, as well as festivals including Love Saves The Day, Kala, Sónar and We Out Here.

Tracklist:

ROSALÍA – ‘CUUUUuuuuuute’
Bianca Oblivion – ‘Selecta’ 
Daddy Yankee – ‘Machucando’ (Nick León Bubbling Mix)
Villager – ‘Rave Bender’ 
Protect Ryan – ‘DJ Weddings & Receptions’
Chloe Robinson X ADHD – ‘Redbull’
Mani Festo – ‘Leviathan’
Danny Goliger & Justin Jay – ‘Sticky Rice’
Joy Orbison – ‘Pinky Ring’
Floating Points – ‘Vocoder’ 
BIG DOPE P feat. DJ SLUGO – ‘Work Move Shake’ (LAUREN FLAX Midwest Jacker Remix)
LSDXOXO – ‘The Devil’ (Tygapaw Remix)
Mella Dee – ‘Ridgewood’ 
Asna, anyoneID – ‘Abissa’ 
Dismantle – ‘Hammertime’ 
Busy Twist – ‘Yagga Skank’ 
Sam Binga x Foreign Concept – ‘BAMF’
Sister Zo – ‘Don’t Test Me’
Bodhi – ‘Drop One’

