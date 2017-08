What piece of music gear would TĀLĀ take to a desert island with her?



All is revealed in our third episode of Desert Island Synths, where we asked the London producer to pick the most important piece of equipment in her studio.

Without hesitation, TĀLĀ picked Teenage Engineering’s OP-1 synthesizer, a tiny instrument that’s more of a 4-track studio than a simple keyboard. Watch above, and revisit TĀLĀ’s Against The Clock.