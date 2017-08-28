FACT mix 616: Lanark Artefax

Glasgow’s Lanark Artefax conjures up a storm of scorched ambience and chaotic sounds.

Lanark Artefax is the alias of Glasgow’s Calum McRae, an artist whose blend of heavenly melodies and stuttering rhythms sounds like the meeting point of Lorenzo Senni’s pointillist trance, Oneohtrix Point Never’s angelic side and Autechre’s exploratory IDM.

Debuting on Cong Burn Waves with the Windox Rush EP in 2015, McRae has since released on Lee Gamble’s UIQ label and Whities. His recent EP for Whities, which tells the story of a youth cult of storm chasers, features one of the year’s best club tracks – the euphoric ‘Touch Absence’.

With icons including Aphex Twin and Björk playing McRae’s music in their sets and a live show due to be premiered at Krakow’s Unsound Festival on October 13, now seemed like the ideal time to dive deeper into McRae’s musical world with a FACT mix.

McRae’s dazzling selections are arranged in a similar way to his own tracks, blending melody and texture into an impressionistic whole. Expect music from Jóhann Jóhannsson, Telefon Tel Aviv, Pan Daijing, Cliff Martinez alongside an appearance from an alien abductee.

Tracklist:

Jóhann Jóhannsson with Hildur Gudnadottir & Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe – End of Summer Part 4

Akm & Mokuhen – Ziegenberg

Ben Frost – The Wasp Factory

Telefon Tel Aviv – Something Akin To Lust

Kara-Lis Coverdale and LXV – Informant

Ø (Mika Vainio) – Unien Holvit

Cliff Martinez – Crystal and the Bodybuilders

Keru Not Ever – Granite

Peder Mannerfelt – Hook End

Second Woman – I E/P

Alien UFO Sightings – I proved human alien hybrids EXIST

Peder Mannerfelt – Blog Kept A Growing

Eaves – Crop Ruin

WINTERMUTANT – Defined By A Hollow (Lanark Blockchain Mix)

NASA Johnson – Interview with NASA Earth Scientist Melissa Dawson

Jóhann Jóhannsson – End of Summer Part 2

Roly Porter – Mass

Beta Tyrant – Spider’s Nest

Björk – Black Lake

Pan Daijing – Practice of Hygiene

John Tavener – Funeral Canticle (Excerpt)

