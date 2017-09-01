Straight From The Bedroom is a new mix series from Anthoney Hart, aka Basic Rhythm and East Man. Each month, Hart will raid his record collection to piece together a picture of the pirate radio era, rolling through hardcore, jungle, techno and eventually drum & bass.

Another month means another killer exploration into hardcore history from dedicated crate digger Anthoney Hart, aka Basic Rhythm. This time around he searches even further into 1991 – a mythical year for hardcore – and uncovers classics, underrated gems and unheard delights aplenty.

As usual, there’s no tracklist, but we’ve been able to identify Danny Breaks’ ‘Far Out’, the legendary ‘We Are I.E.’ from Lennie De Ice and the rare Seal vocal version of Blame’s ‘Music Takes You’ just for starters. Get Shazamming now.

Listen next: Listen to Basic Rhythm’s new mix of ’90s techno and jungle bangers