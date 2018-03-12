FACT mix 643: GILA

Denver’s GILA turns in a syrupy blend of bass-heavy rap-influenced bangers.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Kyle Reid (aka GILA, previously Gila Monsta) has been engineering unpredictable rap-influenced beats for longer than it might appear. While his debut solo 12″ was 2016’s XL-released Genkidama EP, he’s been releasing as part of rap duo Gorgeous Children (alongside Face Vega) since the early 2010s – the two even contributed a FACT mix back in 2013.

Last year, Reid dropped Pick Six on Benji B’s Deviation imprint and this year he dives even deeper into his own idiosyncratic blend of woozy cloud rap and cavernous warehouse techno with Shedskin Pt.33, the first release on his own Hunnaban Inc. Influenced by the filtered Atlanta blueprints of Mike Will Made It as much as M.E.S.H. and Lotic’s clubwise deconstructions, GILA’s new material shows an impressive layer of genre fluidity, never fitting snugly into one particular sound or other.

It’s not surprising, then, that his FACT mix is equally slippery. Alongside a healthy selection of his own material, Reid blends tracks from Lil Reek, DJ Shadow, Plump DJs, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Pangaea, Gage and others, offering a mid-point between Europe’s bass-heavy club sounds and the neon bump of contemporary Southern rap.

GILA’s Shedskin Pt.33 12″ will be out on Hunnaban Inc. this month and can be pre-ordered now.

Tracklist:

GILA – ‘Hour of the ATV’

DJ Shadow – ‘Mutual Slump’

jak3 – ‘keepin y’all in check’

Telefon Tel Aviv – ‘8 Track Project Cut’

GILA – ‘Trench Cadence’

GILA – ‘Psycho Dabber’

Lil Reek – ‘Rock Out’ (Prod. Brodinski)

GILA – ‘106 Slipper’

Young Sizzle feat. Playboi Carti – ‘I Ain’t Doin That’

HITMAKERCHINX – ‘Like Water’

Kid Antoine – ‘Seek’

GAGE – ‘Provoked’

Jordy – ‘Came With The Racks’ (Prod. GILA)

Boys Noize – ‘Distort Me’

Plump DJs – ‘Yes Yes’

Bromley feat. Rider Shafique – ‘Straight Up’

Tygapaw – ‘Cricket Drop Pan Di Safari’

Pangaea – ‘One By One’

Lanark Artefax – ‘Touch Absence’

Biome – ‘Fargo’

Lemonick – ‘Boss Keys’

M.E.S.H. – ‘Damaged Merc’ (Fraxinus Remix)

Si Begg – ‘Sick And Tired Of The Bullshit’

GUNDAM – ‘Light Yo Ass Up’

Hoodrich Pablo Juan – ‘I’m The One’ (Prod. Brodinski)

M.E.S.H. – ‘Whistle Track’ (VIP)

Prinz Ba – ‘111’

GILA – ‘Shoulder’